Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Jammu and Kashmir's capital Srinagar on Thursday wherein he will participate in the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' programme today at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar. Prime Minister Modi will be unveiling ₹5,000 crore worth of projects and programme in today's event in Jammu & Kashmir. With Lok Sabha elections nearing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is constantly travelling to different states and launching several projects to strengthen his Bharatiya Janata Party's voter base. PM Modi has predicted that the BJP will win at least 370 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will cross the 400 mark.

