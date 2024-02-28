PM Modi in Tamil Nadu LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth about ₹17,300 crore at Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu at 9.45 am, before flying to Maharashtra today, February 28. In Tamil Nadu, he will lay the foundation stone of the Outer Harbor Container Terminal at V.O.Chidambaranar Port and launch India's first indigenous green hydrogen fuel cell inland waterway vessel under the Harit Nauka initiative.
He will also dedicate tourist facilities in 75 lighthouses across ten states and union territories. During his visit, PM Modi will dedicate rail projects for doubling the Vanchi Maniyachchi - Nagercoil rail line, developed for ₹1,477 crore, and dedicate four road projects in Tamil Nadu, developed at a total cost of about ₹4,586 crore.
In Maharashtra, PM Modi will inaugurate and dedicate to the nation various development projects during a public program to be held in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district on Wednesday. The program will be held at Bhari on the outskirts of Yavatmal city around 4.30 pm today. At the event, the prime minister will release benefits under the PM KISAN and other schemes. He will also inaugurate the statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya in Yavatmal city. PM Modi will release the 16th installment amount of more than ₹21,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) through direct benefits transfer to beneficiaries. With this release, an amount of more than ₹3 lakh crore will be transferred to more than 11 crore farmers' families.
Prime Minister Modi also will disburse ₹825 crore of Revolving Fund to 5.5 lakh women Self Help Groups (SHGs) across Maharashtra. PM Modi will also inaugurate multiple rail projects of more than ₹1,300 crore in Maharashtra. They include the Wardha-Kalamb broad gauge line (part of the Wardha-Yavatmal-Nanded new broad gauge line project) and the New Ashti-Amalner broad gauge line (part of the Ahmednagar-Beed-Parli new broad gauge line project). The new broad gauge lines will improve connectivity of the Vidarbha and Marathwada regions and boost socio-economic development. The PM will also virtually flag off two train services during the program.
PM Modi in Tamil Nadu LIVE: ‘Our track record is exemplary’, says PM Modi
“When it comes to working for Tamil Nadu, our track record is exemplary," PM Modi said in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.
PM Modi in Tamil Nadu LIVE: ‘Received unparalleled affection in Palladam and Madurai’, says PM
“Received unparalleled affection in Palladam and Madurai. Looking forward to today’s programmes in Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli before heading to Yavatmal in Maharashtra," PM Modi wrote on X.
PM Modi in Tamil Nadu LIVE: PM to unveil India's 1st hydrogen fuel vessel
Marking a stride towards a self-reliant India, PM Modi will unveil India's 1st hydrogen fuel vessel developed indigenously at Cochin Shipyard Limited. This Zero Emission, Zero Noise Vessel is a revolutionary step towards India becoming a Hydrogen Fuel Vessel Manufacturer, PTI reported.
PM Modi in Tamil Nadu LIVE: All you need to know about VOC Port as India's pioneering Green Hydrogen Hub
The Prime Minister will inaugurate VOC Port as India's pioneering Green Hydrogen Hub, aligning with the National Green Hydrogen Mission and India's goal of achieving Net Zero emissions by 2070.
PM Modi in Tamil Nadu LIVE: PM to lay foundation stone of Outer Harbour Container Terminal project at VOC port
Prime Minister Modi is set to lay the foundation stone for the Outer Harbour Container Terminal project at VOC port, a venture valued at ₹7,056 Crore.
PM Modi in Tamil Nadu LIVE: PM Modi to unveil infrastructure projects worth more than ₹17,000 cr today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil 36 infrastructure projects worth over ₹17,000 crore at VO Chidambaranar Port, Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.
The Union Minister for the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Sarbanananda Sonowal on Tuesday briefed the media in Chennai in the presence of TK Ramachandaran, Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, about the today's upcoming event at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu.
