PM Modi in Tokyo to attend Shinzo Abe's funeral. Updated: 27 Sep 2022, 07:57 AM IST
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote 'Arrived in Tokyo' as he reached the country to pay tributes to Shinzo Abe.
To attend the state funeral of former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe who was attacked on July 8 in the city of Nara during a campaign speech and died later that day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tokyo on Tuesday.