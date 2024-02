Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the World Government Summit, Burj Khalifa in Dubai lit up with the words 'Guest of Honor - Republic of India. Dubai's Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum extended a warm welcome to PM Modi. He also noted that the strong ties between the two nations serve as a model for international cooperation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi is set to participate in the World Government Summit 2024 which will be held in Dubai as a Guest of Honour and deliver a special keynote address at the Summit.

UAE temple opening LIVE updates In a post on X, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stated that the World Government Summit has evolved into one of the world's leading platforms for sharing best practices of governance, success stories and initiatives. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: 'I have come to meet my family': PM Modi at 'Ahlan Modi' event in Abu Dhabi Taking to X, Dubai's Crown Prince stated, "We extend a warm welcome to the Republic of India, the guest of honour at this year's World Governments Summit, and to His Excellency Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India. The strong ties between our nations serve as a model for international cooperation.

"The @WorldGovSummit has evolved into one of the world's leading platforms for sharing governance best practices, success stories and initiatives, and envisioning the future of government. It is a pleasure to have India as a distinguished guest at this international event, where it will showcase its innovations, initiatives and projects across diverse sectors that are a model for accelerating development for government service delivery."

The Prime Minister is on a two-day official visit to the UAE, will meet UAE Vice President Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. During his visit to the UAE, PM Modi will inaugurate the BAPS Mandir in Abu Dhabi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Narendra Modi and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a bilateral meeting, and several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were exchanged in their presence here on Tuesday.

"Brother, firstly, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to you for your warm welcome. We have met five times in the last seven months, which is very rare. I have also got the opportunity to come here seven times...the way we have progressed in every field, there is a joint partnership between India and UAE in every field," said PM Modi in a meeting with the UAE President.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra were also present in the meeting. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In addition to this, the Prime Minister also interacted with the first batch of students from the IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi Campus and appreciated the project for bringing the students of two countries together. He also addressed the Indian diaspora in the 'Ahlan Modi' event at Zayed Sports Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

(With inputs from ANI)

