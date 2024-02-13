Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in the UAE, is set to address the 'Ahlan Modi' event at Zayed Sports City Stadium on Tuesday . Despite inclement weather, over 2,500 individuals are likely to take part in full ground rehearsals and volunteer briefings.

Nishi Singh, head of communications, Ahlan Modi, told ANI, "The inclement weather hasn't dampened the spirit of Indians in the UAE; over two and a half thousand of them turned up for full-ground rehearsals of the cultural program and briefing as volunteers yesterday, despite heavy rains."

"It's clear that the weather is not going to come in the way of the unique community-driven summit to celebrate Indo-UAE friendship in a grand way and give a resounding welcome to PM."

Here's all you need to know:

The 'Ahlan Modi' event witnessed overwhelming enthusiasm from the Indian diaspora, prompting organizers to close registrations last week with over 65,000 attendees.

To comply with UAE directives, the number of participants on February 13 will be limited based on the stadium's seating capacity.

Singh said, "Following the directives of UAE authorities, the numbers of attendees are limited on the 13th at Ahlan Modi by the seating capacity of Zayed Sports City Stadium and the realistic traffic and parking management as attendees are coming to Abudhabi from all over the seven Emirates."

The Indian expatriate community of approximately 3.5 million is the largest ethnic community in the UAE, constituting roughly about 35 per cent of the country's population.

The event will showcase India's rich cultural diversity with an exhibition featuring over 700 artists.

Over 150 Indian community groups will actively participate with a focus on regional diversity and the integration of thousands of blue-collar workers from across the emirates.

In a remarkable display of solidarity and anticipation, the 'Nari Shakti' of the Indian community has shown overwhelming support and enthusiasm. They have registered in significant numbers and are actively promoting the event, embodying the spirit of women's empowerment, communal harmony and participation, according to the organising committee.

PM Modi will be in the UAE on a two-day official visit beginning today. This will be his seventh visit to the UAE since 2015 and the third in the last eight months.

During the visit, PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The two leaders will discuss ways to further deepen, expand and strengthen the strategic partnership between the countries and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!