Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the inauguration of the Saryu Nahar National Project in Balrampur, UP, today, said the demise of India's first Chief of Defense is a “great loss" for every patriot.

He said General Bipin Rawat was brave, and that he was working hard to make the country's forces self-reliant. “The whole country has been a witness to it," said PM Modi.

“I express my condolences to all brave warriors who died in the helicopter crash on December 8," said PM Modi.

He said that a soldier doesn't remain a soldier only as long as he stays in the military, but he lives his entire as a warrior. “He is dedicated to discipline and pride of the country every moment," PM Modi said in Balrampur.

जनरल बिपिन रावत, आने वाले दिनों में, अपने भारत को नए संकल्पों के साथ आगे बढ़ते हुए देखेंगे।



देश की सीमाओं की सुरक्षा बढ़ाने का काम,



बॉर्डर इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर को मजबूत करने का काम: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 11, 2021

“Wherever General Bipin Rawat maybe, in the days to come, he will see India moving ahead with new resolutions," the Prime Minister said.

He said the government will carry forward the task of enhancing the security of the country's borders, and strengthening border infrastructure.

“The campaign to make the country's armies self-reliant, and to strengthen coordination between the three armies, will keep moving fast," said the PM.

The Prime Minister said after the sudden demise of the warriors in the helicopter crash on December 8, India is in grief. “But, we’ll neither stop our pace nor progress, even though we are suffering from pain. India will not stop," said PM Modi.

In an unfortunate incident, Gen Rawat, his wife, and 11 other defence personnel were killed when a Mi17V5 helicopter carrying them crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday last week.

As India's first CDS, he was tasked with bringing in theatre command and jointness among the three services, and he was pushing these with a tough approach and specific timelines in the last two years.

