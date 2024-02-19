LIVE UPDATES

PM Modi in UP today LIVE Updates: PM Modi to launch 14,000 projects worth over ₹10 lakh cr

5 min read . Updated: 19 Feb 2024, 02:05 PM IST

PM Modi in UP today Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate 14,000 projects worth more than ₹ 10 lakh crore in Uttar Pradesh through Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC 4.0 ) on Monday.