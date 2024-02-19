PM Modi in Kalki Dham Live Updates: Prior to the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to launch 14,000 projects valued at over ₹10 lakh crore in Uttar Pradesh via a Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC 4.0) on Monday.
Uttar Pradesh, with its significant 80 Lok Sabha seats, is hosting a Global Investors Summit from February 19 to 21 at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow.
The Uttar Pradesh government will conduct the Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC) 4.0 with the participation of PM Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday.
Earlier in the day, PM Modi, along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Kalki Dham Peethadheeshwar Acharya Pramod Krishnam, inaugurated the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Shri Kalki Dham temple.
During the event, Modi also unveiled a model of the temple. PM Modi said, “Today, with the devotion of saints and the spirit of the public, the foundation stone of another holy place is being laid. I have had the privilege of laying the foundation stone of the grand Kalki Dham in the presence of Acharyas and Saints. I am confident that Kalki Dham will emerge as another great centre of the Indian faith."
On PM Modi to launch projects worth ₹10 lakh crore in Uttar Pradesh today, film producer Boney Kapoor says, "This is the biggest groundbreaking ceremony. Uttar Pradesh is getting better and better. UP has developed by leaps and bounds, and I am glad to be a part of it."
On PM Modi to launch projects worth ₹10 lakh crore in Uttar Pradesh today, Awanish K Awasthi, advisor to UP CM says, "This is one of the brightest moments in this history of Uttar Pradesh...This initiative is unique. It will not only bring investment but also bring employment opportunities for our youth. This will also help the state become number in providing employment opportunities."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that along with pilgrimage sites, hi-tech infrastructure has been also developed across the nation.
While addressing a gathering in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal on the occasion of laying the foundation stone of Shri Kalki Dham, PM Modi said, "Today, on one hand, our pilgrimage sites are being developed, and on the other hand, hi-tech infrastructure is also being created in the cities."
"If temples are being built today, then new medical colleges are also being built across the country," he added.
"Today, on one hand, our pilgrimage sites are being developed, and on the other hand, hi-tech infrastructure is also being created in the cities. If temples are being built today, new medical colleges are also being built across the country. Today our ancient sculptures are also being brought back from abroad and foreign investment is also coming in record numbers," said PM Modi.
Acharya Pramod Krishnam, chairman of Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust asserted that saints from across the country have gathered at Shri Kalki Dham in Sambhal to realise the dream of 'Sanatan Dharma' seen 18 years ago.
"Saints have come from every corner of the country, some have come from Haridwar, some have come from Gujarat, some have come from Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh, some have come from Assam, some have come from Dev Bhoomi, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh," Acharya Pradmod said. (ANI)
PM Modi said, “It is during this period that we have seen Vishwanath Dham flourishing in Kashi. During this period we are witnessing the rejuvenation of Kashi. It is during this period that we have seen the glory of Mahalok of Mahakaal. We have seen the development of Somnath, and the reconstruction of Kedar Valley. We are imbibing the mantra of development as well as heritage. Today, on one hand, our pilgrimage sites are being developed, and on the other hand, hi-tech infrastructure is also being created in the cities. If temples are being built today, new medical colleges are also being built across the country. Today our ancient sculptures are also being brought back from abroad and foreign investment is also coming in record numbers." (ANI)
At the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Hindu shrine Kalki Dham in Sambhal, PM Modi says "...Today is also the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, hence this day becomes more sacred and more inspiring...On this occasion, I respectfully bow at the feet of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and pay tribute to him..." (ANI)
