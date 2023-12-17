The cavalcade of Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave way to an ambulance during his roadshow in Varanasi on Sunday. A video shared by news agency ANI showed the ambulance overtaking the cavalcade as people lined up on the road to catch a glimpse of the prime minister.

The prime minister visited his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi on Sunday to inaugurate various development project, including the Surat Diamond Bourse. Follow PM Modi in Varanasi and Surat Diamond Bourse LIVE updates here PM Modi held a roadshow in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Sunday. He was welcomed by a cheerful crowd of people on either side of the road, waving at his motorcade. During his roadshow, PM Modi stopped his convoy to give way to an ambulance, news agency PTI reported.

After his roadshow, PM Modi visited the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Exhibition at Cutting Memorial Inter College in Varanasi.

During his visit, PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to launch and inagurate 37 projects worth more than ₹19,000 crore for Varanasi and Purvanchal. He will also launch Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2.0 from Namo Ghat and flag off the new train from Kanyakumari to Varanasi.

The Kashi Tamil Sangamam, which will be held from December 17-31, will witness the participation of 1,400 dignitaries from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. In addition to the cultural exchange, an exhibition showcasing the rich tapestry of art, music, handlooms, handicrafts, cuisine, and other distinctive products from both Tamil Nadu and Kashi was also on the agenda.

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi inaugurated the new terminal building of Surat Airport, built at ₹353 crore and also dedicated to the Surat Diamond Bourse, the world's largest and most modern centre for the international diamond and jewellery business in Gujarat.

While interacting with beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Varanasi on Sunday, PM Modi said the schemes of the government should reach people at the right time without any problems.

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!