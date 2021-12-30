NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone for 23 projects worth over ₹17,500 crore in Uttarakhand.

“He laid the foundation stone of the Lakhwar Multipurpose Project, which was first conceived in 1976 and was pending for many years," Prime Minister's Office said in a statement. This assumes significance given that India’s hydropower capacity accounts for 12% or 46.512 GW of India’s installed power generation capacity of 392.017 GW. Coal-fuelled power projects totalling 202.22 GW remain the mainstay of India’s power generation and account for more than half of India’s power generation capacity.

“He inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for ₹8,700 crore road sector projects. These road projects would realise PM’s vision to improve connectivity in remote, rural and border areas. Kailash Mansarovar Yatra will also get improved connectivity," the statement said.

Hydropower projects can provide electricity to the grid within three to five minutes from being switched on. These plants can be swiftly turned on and off, compared to thermal power plants, which take around four hours to be brought online if the boilers are lit and a day in the event of a cold start. In comparison, gas-fuelled projects take around 30 minutes to come online.

“He also laid the foundation stone of AIIMS Rishikesh satellite centre at Udham Singh Nagar and Jagjivan Ram Government Medical College at Pithoragarh. These satellite centres would be in line with PM’s endeavour to provide world-class medical facilities in all parts of the country. He laid the foundation stone of Aroma Park at Kashipur and Plastic Industrial Park at Sitarganj and multiple other initiatives in housing, sanitation and drinking water supply across the state," the statement added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.