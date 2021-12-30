PM Modi inaugurates 23 projects worth 17,500 cr in poll-bound Uttarakhand

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The prime minister during the event in his speech said, “no previous govt has spent as much money on Uttarakhand projects as this double-engine govt."
The projects being inaugurated today include four laning of 85 kilometre Moradabad-Kashipur Road to be built at a cost of over ₹4000 crore; two laning of 22 Kilometre stretch of Gadarpur-Dineshpur-Madkota-Haldwani road (SH-5) and 18 kilometre stretch of Kiccha to Pantnagar (SH-44); construction of 8 kilometre long Khatima bypass in Udham Singh Nagar; construction of four lane National Highway (NH109D) being built at a cost of over 175 crore.
These road projects will improve connectivity of Garhwal, Kumaon and Terai region and also the connectivity between Uttarakhand and Nepal. Improved connectivity will also benefit industrial areas in Rudrapur and Lalkuan besides improving the accessibility of Jim Corbett National Park.
The Prime Minister during the public rally held after the inauguration event said, "We have focussed on various development projects for Uttarakhand to make this decade the decade of Uttarakhand. When I say this is the decade of Uttarakhand, there are reasons behind it. I believe that the capability of the people here will make this decade the decade of Uttarakhand. Modern infrastructure projects like the Char Dham project, new rail routes will make help achieve this."
Further, foundation stones of multiple road projects all across the state under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna is also being laid by the Prime Minister.
The projects include laying of 133 rural roads with a total length of 1157 kilometres and the construction of 151 bridges at a cost of about .
The road projects also include a 99 kilometre road widening from Nagina to Kashipur (NH-74) to be built at the cost of over ₹2500 crore and projects to widen road at three stretches in the strategic Tanakpur-Pithoragarh road (NH 125) built under all-weather road project at the cost of over 780 crore.
The three stretches are from Chyurani to Ancholi (32 kilometre), from Bilkhet to Champawat (29 kilometre) and from Tilon to Chyurani (28 kilometre).
To expand the medical infrastructure of the state, the Prime Minister is laying the foundation stone of AIIMS Rishikesh satellite centre in Udham Singh Nagar district and Jagjivan Ram Government Medical College at Pithoragarh.
