PM Modi inaugurates 23 projects worth 17,500 cr in poll-bound Uttarakhand

The Prime Minister during the public rally held after the inauguration event said, "We have focussed on various development projects for Uttarakhand to make this decade the decade of Uttarakhand. When I say this is the decade of Uttarakhand, there are reasons behind it. I believe that the capability of the people here will make this decade the decade of Uttarakhand. Modern infrastructure projects like the Char Dham project, new rail routes will make help achieve this."