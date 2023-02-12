Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the 246-km Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Dausa. The Prime Minister pressed the button of a remote to mark the opening of the Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section.

PM Modi said the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is magnificent picture of developing India.

“For the last nine years, the central govt is continuously making huge investments in infrastructure. The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor are going to become two strong pillars of progress for Rajasthan and the country," the PM said.

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation road development projects worth over ₹18,100 crore.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union MoS V K Singh, Union minister Gajendra Singh were present on the stage at the function among other leaders.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal khattar addressed the programme through a video link.

While Gehlot joined the programme from the chief minister's residence in Jaipur, Khattar addressed the programme from a function held in Nuh district.

The 246 km Delhi - Dausa - Lalsot section of the Delhi Mumbai Expressway has been developed at a cost of more than ₹12,150 crore.

This operationalization of this section will reduce the travel time from Delhi to Jaipur from 5 hours to around 3.5 hours and provide a major boost to the economic development of the entire region.

Delhi Mumbai Expressway will be India's longest expressway with a length of 1,386 km. It will reduce travel distance between Delhi and Mumbai by 12 per cent from 1,424 km to 1,242 Km and travel time will be reduced by 50 per cent from 24 hours to 12 hours.

It will pass through six states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra and connect major cities like Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara and Surat.

The Expressway will also serve 93 PM Gati Shakti Economic Nodes, 13 ports, 8 major airports and 8 multi-modal logistics parks (MMLPs) along with spurs to new upcoming greenfield airports such as Jewar Airport, Navi Mumbai Airport and JNPT port.

The Expressway will have a catalytic impact in the developmental trajectory of all adjoining regions, thus contributing in a major way in the economic transformation of the country.

During the programme, Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of 247 kilometres of National Highway projects to be developed at the cost of more than ₹5940 crore.

This includes a 67 km long four-lane spur road from Bandikui to Jaipur to be developed at a cost of more than ₹2000 crore, a six-lane spur road from Kotputli to Baraodaneo, to be developed at a cost of about ₹3775 crore and a two-lane paved shoulder of Lalsot - Karoli section, being developed at a cost of about ₹150 crore.

With agency inputs