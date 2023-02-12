This includes a 67 km long four-lane spur road from Bandikui to Jaipur to be developed at a cost of more than ₹2000 crore, a six-lane spur road from Kotputli to Baraodaneo, to be developed at a cost of about ₹3775 crore and a two-lane paved shoulder of Lalsot - Karoli section, being developed at a cost of about ₹150 crore.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}