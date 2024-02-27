Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated three important space infrastructure projects in Kerala on Tuesday. The projects include the PSLV Integration Facility (PIF) at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota; new 'Semi-cryogenics Integrated Engine and stage Test facility' at ISRO Propulsion Complex at Mahendragiri; and 'Trisonic Wind Tunnel' at VSSC, Thiruvananthapuram. The projects have been developed at a cumulative cost of about ₹1,800 crore.

Further, PM Modi reviewed the progress of the Gaganyaan Mission, and announced the names of the four astronauts who are undergoing training for the country's maiden human space flight mission.

The four astronauts are Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair, Angad Prathap, Ajit Krishnan, and Shubhanshu Shukla.

He bestowed 'astronaut wings' to the four astronauts.

The Gaganyaan Mission is India's first human space flight program for which extensive preparations are underway at various ISRO centres.