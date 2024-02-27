Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated three important space infrastructure projects in Kerala on Tuesday. The projects include the PSLV Integration Facility (PIF) at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota; new 'Semi-cryogenics Integrated Engine and stage Test facility' at ISRO Propulsion Complex at Mahendragiri; and 'Trisonic Wind Tunnel' at VSSC, Thiruvananthapuram. The projects have been developed at a cumulative cost of about ₹1,800 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Further, PM Modi reviewed the progress of the Gaganyaan Mission, and announced the names of the four astronauts who are undergoing training for the country's maiden human space flight mission.

The four astronauts are Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair, Angad Prathap, Ajit Krishnan, and Shubhanshu Shukla.

He bestowed 'astronaut wings' to the four astronauts.

The Gaganyaan Mission is India's first human space flight program for which extensive preparations are underway at various ISRO centres.

“They are not just 4 names or 4 human beings, they are the four powers that are going to take the aspirations of 140 crore Indians to space. An Indian is going to space, after 40 years," PM Modi said.

"I was very happy to know that most of the equipment used in Gaganyaan is Made in India. What a great coincidence it is that when India is taking off to become the top 3 economy of the world, at the same time India's Gaganyaan is also going to take our space sector to a new height...," PM added.

Further PM Modi promised that India will have its own space station by 2035 that will study "unknown expanses of space".

"In this period of Amrit Kaal, Indian astronaut will land on the surface of the moon on our own rocket...," he added.

"In the past 10 years, we have launched 400 satellites however, before these 10 years only 33 satellites were launched...now India has more than 200 startups working in the space sector," Prime Minister Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi, along with ISRO chief S Somanath, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, MoS Muraleedharan also visited Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

ISRO chairman felicitated Narendra Modi during the event.

