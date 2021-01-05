PM Modi inaugurates 450-km Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline: 10 points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday virtually inaugurated the 450-km Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline built at cost of ₹3,000 crore. The event marks an important milestone towards the creation of Modi's ‘One Nation One Gas Grid' project.

Governors and Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Kerala, along with Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas were also present on the occasion.

The 450-km-long pipeline has been built by Gail (India) Ltd.

Here are 10 points on the Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline:

1) The pipelines has a transportation capacity of 12 million metric standard cubic metres per day and will carry natural gas from the liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification terminal in Kochi to Mangaluru, passing through Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

2) The total cost of the project was about ₹3,000 crore and its construction created over 12 lakh man-days of employment.

3) The pipeline will supply environment friendly and affordable fuel in the form of piped natural gas (PNG) to households and compressed natural gas (CNG) to the transportation sector.

4) It will also supply natural gas to commercial and industrial units across the districts along the pipeline, the statement said, adding that the consumption of cleaner fuel will help in improving air quality by curbing air pollution.

5) Speaking at the event, PM Modi said that in recent years, India has increased its speed, scale and scope of development and the country cannot develop slowly now.

6) "India is committed to achieve 15% share of natural gas from current 6%," he said.

7) The Prime Minister further stated that the government's focus is to increase the CNG stations to 10,000. Till 2014 there were only 25 lakh PNG connections. Today there are more than 72 lakh PNG connections.

8) The use of natural gas has several environmental benefits, PM Modi said while adding that the government is taking policy initiatives to increase the share of natural gas in India's energy basket from 6 per cent to 15 per cent. Crores will be invested in the oil and gas sector in this decade itself, he added.

9) Modi said that a comprehensive plan for the development of the blue economy in the coastal states like Karnataka, Kerala and other South Indian states is under implementation. He said the Blue Economy is going to be an important source of Aatamnirbhar India.

10)He also talked of the recently launched 20 thousand crore Matasya Samapada Yojna which will directly benefit lacs of fishermen in Kerala and Karnataka. India is progressing rapidly in the fishery-related exports.

