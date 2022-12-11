PM Modi inaugurates 520 km Nagpur-Shirdi stretch in phase 1 of Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway1 min read . 12:04 PM IST
- The first phase connects Nagpur to the temple town of Shirdi in Ahmednagar district covering a distance of 520 km.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Phase-I of Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, covering a distance of 520 Kms which will connect Nagpur with Shirdi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Phase-I of Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, covering a distance of 520 Kms which will connect Nagpur with Shirdi.
The first phase connects Nagpur to the temple town of Shirdi in Ahmednagar district covering a distance of 520 km. The length of the total project is 701 km. The project is the brainchild of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and was conceptualised when he was the chief minister in 2015.
The first phase connects Nagpur to the temple town of Shirdi in Ahmednagar district covering a distance of 520 km. The length of the total project is 701 km. The project is the brainchild of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and was conceptualised when he was the chief minister in 2015.
The Samruddhi Mahamarg is being built at a cost of about ₹55,000 crore, connecting Nagpur and Mumbai and is one of India's longest expressways. It will pass through Maharashtra's prominent urban regions of Amravati, Aurangabad and Nashik.
The Samruddhi Mahamarg is being built at a cost of about ₹55,000 crore, connecting Nagpur and Mumbai and is one of India's longest expressways. It will pass through Maharashtra's prominent urban regions of Amravati, Aurangabad and Nashik.
It will directly connecting 10 districts, twenty-six talukas and around 392 villages.
It will directly connecting 10 districts, twenty-six talukas and around 392 villages.
Once completed, the expressway will reduce the travel time from Nagpur to Mumbai to seven hours.
Once completed, the expressway will reduce the travel time from Nagpur to Mumbai to seven hours.
It will connect several industrial areas, the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) , the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC), dry ports of Wardha and Jalna and Mumbai’s JNPT.
It will connect several industrial areas, the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) , the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC), dry ports of Wardha and Jalna and Mumbai’s JNPT.
Meanwhile, earlier today, the Prime Minister inaugurated Phase I of the Nagpur Metro rail project and purchased a ticket to take a ride on the Metro from Freedom Park to Khapri. PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of Phase- II of the rail project, which will be developed at a cost of more than ₹6700 crore.
Meanwhile, earlier today, the Prime Minister inaugurated Phase I of the Nagpur Metro rail project and purchased a ticket to take a ride on the Metro from Freedom Park to Khapri. PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of Phase- II of the rail project, which will be developed at a cost of more than ₹6700 crore.
During his journey from Freedom Park to Khapri, the Prime Minister was also seen interacting with students and those from the start-up sector and citizens from other walks of life.
During his journey from Freedom Park to Khapri, the Prime Minister was also seen interacting with students and those from the start-up sector and citizens from other walks of life.
He also flagged off the sixth Vande Bharat Express that will run between Maharashtra's Nagpur and Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur. This is the sixth Vande Bharat Express to be flagged off by PM Modi. The Prime Minister arrived in Nagpur earlier, where he was received by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
He also flagged off the sixth Vande Bharat Express that will run between Maharashtra's Nagpur and Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur. This is the sixth Vande Bharat Express to be flagged off by PM Modi. The Prime Minister arrived in Nagpur earlier, where he was received by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
(With inputs from ANI)
(With inputs from ANI)