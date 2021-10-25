These nine medical colleges are in the districts of Siddharthnagar, Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Deoria, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Jaunpur.

Addressing the event, the Prime Minister said these medical colleges have added a total 2,500 new beds and created employment opportunities for more than 5,000 doctors and paramedics.

“Before 2014, the medical seats in our country were less than 90,000. In the last 7 years, 60,000 new medical seats have been added in the country. Here in Uttar Pradesh too, till 2017 there were only 1900 medical seats in government medical colleges. Whereas in the government of double engine, more than 1900 seats have been increased in just the last four years," said Modi.

The Prime Minister also launched the Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana (PMASBY) dubbed as one of the largest pan-India scheme for strengthening healthcare infrastructure. The scheme will be in addition to the National Health Mission.

PMASBY aims to fill critical gaps in public health infrastructure, especially in critical care facilities and primary care in urban and rural areas. It will provide support for 17,788 rural health and wellness centres in 10 high focus states. Further, 11,024 urban health and wellness centres will be established in all the states.

Critical care services will be available in all the districts with more than 5 lakh population through exclusive critical care hospital blocks, while the remaining districts will be covered through referral services.

People will have access to a full range of diagnostic services in the Public Healthcare system through Network of laboratories across the country. Integrated Public Health Labs will be set up in all the districts. Under PMASBY, a National Institution for One Health, 4 New National Institutes for Virology, a Regional Research Platform for WHO South East Asia Region, 9 Biosafety Level III laboratories, 5 New Regional National Centre for Disease Control will be set up.

PMASBY targets to build an IT-enabled disease surveillance system by developing a network of surveillance laboratories at block, district, regional and national levels, in Metropolitan areas. Integrated Health Information Portal will be expanded to all States/UTs to connect all public health labs.

PMASBY also aims at operationalisation of 17 new public health units and strengthening of 33 existing public health Units at Points of Entry, for effectively detecting, investigating, preventing, and combating Public Health Emergencies and Disease Outbreaks. It will also work towards building up trained frontline health workforce to respond to any public health emergency.

