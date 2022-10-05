PM Modi inaugurates AIIMS Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh

Spread over 247 acre, the hospital is equipped with 24 hours emergency and dialysis facilities, modern diagnostic machines like ultrasonography, CT scan, MRI etc. It also has a 30-bedded AYUSH block.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.
AIIMS Bilaspur has been established under the Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana.
According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), AIIMS Bilaspur, constructed at a cost of more than ₹1470 crore, is a state-of-the-art hospital with 18 speciality and 17 super speciality departments, 18 modular operation theatres, and 750 beds with 64 ICU beds.
Spread over 247 acre, the hospital is equipped with 24 hours emergency and dialysis facilities, modern diagnostic machines like ultrasonography, CT scan, MRI etc. It also has a 30-bedded AYUSH block.
The hospital has also set up a ‘Centre for Digital Health’ to provide health services in the tribal and inaccessible tribal areas of Himachal Pradesh.
Specialist health services will also be provided by the hospital through health camps in the inaccessible tribal and high Himalayan regions like Kaza, Saluni, and Keylong.