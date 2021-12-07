NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. He also inaugurated a fertilizer plant and a new building of the Regional Medical Research Center of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in Gorakhpur.

“After independence till the beginning of this century, there was only one AIIMS in the country. Former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee had approved 6 more AIIMS. Work is going on across the country to build 16 new AIIMS in the last 7 years. The goal of my government is that every district in the country must have at least one medical college," said Modi.

Modi highlighted how the demand for AIIMS in Gorakhpur was being raised for years. The Prime Minister noted a drastic reduction in the cases of Japanese Encephalitis in the area and the growth of the medical infrastructure in the area. “With AIIMS and ICMR Centre, the fight against JE will gain new strength", he said.

The Prime Minister said, in a three-pronged approach, that his government stopped the misuse of urea by introducing 100% neem coating of urea. He said soil health cards are given to crores of farmers so that they can decide what kind of fertilizer is needed for their farm. He said the Government laid emphasis on increasing the production of urea. Closed fertilizer plants were also forced to reopen to increase production. The Prime Minister informed that with the completion of 5 fertilizer plants in a different part of the country, 60 lakh tonnes of urea will be available in the country.

The prime minister appreciated the Government of Uttar Pradesh for increasing the remunerative price for sugarcane farmers, recently up to ₹300 and for paying almost as much as the previous governments paid to sugarcane farmers in the past 10 years.

The Prime Minister said everyone knew the importance of the fertilizer plant in Gorakhpur for the farmers of this region and also for providing employment.

The Prime Minister criticized the politics of display of authority, power politics, scams and mafia that brought misery to the people of the state in the past. He appealed to people to be vigilant against such forces.

“The government now has opened government godowns for the poor. About 15 crore people of UP are getting its benefit. Recently, PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana has been extended beyond Holi," said Modi.

