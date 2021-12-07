PM Modi inaugurates AIIMS in Gorakhpur

The Prime Minister said, in a three-pronged approach, that his government stopped the misuse of urea by introducing 100% neem coating of urea. He said soil health cards are given to crores of farmers so that they can decide what kind of fertilizer is needed for their farm. He said the Government laid emphasis on increasing the production of urea. Closed fertilizer plants were also forced to reopen to increase production. The Prime Minister informed that with the completion of 5 fertilizer plants in a different part of the country, 60 lakh tonnes of urea will be available in the country.