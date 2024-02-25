PM Modi inaugurates cable-stayed 'Sudarshan Setu' bridge in Gujarat | See these stunning 9 pictures
PM Modi inaugurates cable-stayed 'Sudarshan Setu' bridge in Gujarat. The 2.32 km bridge, including 900 metres of central double span cable-stayed portion and a 2.45 km long approach road, has been constructed at a cost of ₹979 crore, as per an official release.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated 'Sudarshan Setu', the country's longest cable-stayed bridge of 2.32 km, on the Arabian sea connecting Beyt Dwarka island to mainland Okha in Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka district.
