 PM Modi inaugurates cable-stayed 'Sudarshan Setu' bridge in Gujarat | See these stunning 9 pictures | Mint
PM Modi inaugurates cable-stayed 'Sudarshan Setu' bridge in Gujarat | See these stunning 9 pictures

 PTI

PM Modi inaugurates cable-stayed 'Sudarshan Setu' bridge in Gujarat. The 2.32 km bridge, including 900 metres of central double span cable-stayed portion and a 2.45 km long approach road, has been constructed at a cost of ₹979 crore, as per an official release.

Dwarka: Aerial view of Sudarshan Setu, India's longest cable-stayed bridge that will connect Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka island in Gujarat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the bridge, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_25_2024_000003B) (PTI)Premium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated 'Sudarshan Setu', the country's longest cable-stayed bridge of 2.32 km, on the Arabian sea connecting Beyt Dwarka island to mainland Okha in Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka district.

Modi began his day by offering prayers at Lord Sri Krishna temple at Beyt Dwarka.

He later inaugurated the four-lane cable-stayed bridge called the 'Sudarshan Setu', which boasts a unique design, featuring a footpath adorned with verses from Srimad Bhagavad Gita and images of Lord Krishna on both sides.

The 2.32 km bridge, including 900 metres of central double span cable-stayed portion and a 2.45 km long approach road, has been constructed at a cost of 979 crore, as per an official release.

The four-lane 27.20 metre wide bridge has 2.50 metre wide footpaths on each side, it said. The bridge, which was known as 'Signature Bridge', has been renamed as 'Sudarshan Setu' or Sudarshan Bridge. Beyt Dwarka is an island near Okha port, which is nearly 30 km from Dwarka town, where the famous Dwarkadhish temple of Lord Krishna is situated.

At present, devotees visiting the temple at Beyt Dwarka can travel only during the day by boat, while the construction of the bridge will allow them to travel at all times, officials said.

Dwarka: Aerial view of Sudarshan Setu, India's longest cable-stayed bridge that will connect Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka island in Gujarat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the bridge, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_25_2024_000003B)
Devbhumi Dwarka: Illuminated Sudarshan Setu, the four-lane cable-stayed bridge between Okha and Beyt Dwarka, ahead of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_24_2024_000385B)
New Delhi, Feb 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted this picture on his X account, 'Tomorrow is a special day for Gujarat’s growth trajectory. Among the several projects being inaugurated is the Sudarshan Setu, connecting Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka. This is a stunning project which will enhance connectivity. (ANI Photo)
New Delhi, Feb 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted this picture on his X account, 'Tomorrow is a special day for Gujarat’s growth trajectory. Among the several projects being inaugurated is the Sudarshan Setu, connecting Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka. This is a stunning project which will enhance connectivity. (ANI Photo)
New Delhi, Feb 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted this picture on his X account, 'Tomorrow is a special day for Gujarat’s growth trajectory. Among the several projects being inaugurated is the Sudarshan Setu, connecting Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka. This is a stunning project which will enhance connectivity. (ANI Photo)
Published: 25 Feb 2024, 10:56 AM IST
