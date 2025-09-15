PM Modi inaugurates Combined Commanders' Conference at Eastern headquarters in Kolkata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the 16th Combined Commanders' Conference (CCC) in Kolkata. The conference, spanning three days starting today, is being held at the Eastern Command headquarters of the Indian Army at Vijay Durg, earlier known as Fort Williams.

This is the first crucial meet of the Armed Forces after Operation Sindoor, and is being attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

According to a defence official, Operation Sindoor was carried out in May as a punitive and targeted campaign to take down the terror infrastructure in Pakistan as well as across the Line of Control. The operation showcased a calibrated, tri-services response embodying precision, professionalism and purpose.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and all three chiefs of the Indian armed forces were also among the participants in the conference.

The CCC, a biennial event, is the apex brainstorming forum of the armed forces, bringing together the nation's top civil and military leadership to exchange views and discuss strategic, institutional and operational priorities, with interactive sessions involving officers of various ranks.

This year’s meet, the 16th edition, will focus on reforms, transformation, change, and operational preparedness of the armed forces. The theme is 'Year of Reforms – Transforming for the Future.'

"The focus of the conference reflects the armed forces’ commitment to institutional reforms, deeper integration and technological modernisation, while sustaining a high level of multi-domain operational readiness," the defence official added.

The last CCC was held in Bhopal in 2023.

PM Modi in Bengal and Bihar today This is PM Narendra Modi’s fourth visit to Bengal in the past five months and the second within a month.

The Prime Minister arrived in Kolkata on Sunday evening from Assam and will leave the city in the afternoon for Purnea in Bihar.

He reached Vijay Durg around 9.30 am from the Raj Bhavan, where he spent the previous night.