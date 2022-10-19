PM Narendra Modi inaugurated 'DefExpo 2022' in Gandhinagar on 19 October. With an aim to give impetus to the defence sector, India's "biggest ever" defence exhibition - DefExpo 2022 is being held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

This is the 12th edition of the event that has been organised on the theme 'Path to Pride'.

At the India Pavilion, Prime Minister unveiled HTT-40 - the indigenous trainer aircraft designed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

At the launch, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that organizing Def-Expo reflects strong resolve to safeguard the nation. He further added this also reflects the country to become a defence manufacturing hub for the world in the next 25 year

“Organizing this Def-Expo at the beginning of 'Amritkal', reflects our strong resolve to safeguard the nation & become a defence manufacturing hub for the world in the next 25 years," he said.

While addressing the event, PM Modi said, “Def Expo 2022 is displaying a grand picture of the New India, the resolution for which was taken by us during Amrit Kaal. It has the nation's development, states' participation, youth power, young dreams, young courage & youth's capabilities."

"Defence Expo used to be held in our country earlier too but Def Expo 2022 is unprecedented. It's the symbol of a new beginning. It's the first such Defence Expo in the country where only Indian companies are participating, where there are only Made in India defence equipment, he further added.

I'm delighted that when India is giving shape to these opportunities of the future, 53 African nations that are friends of India are standing shoulder to shoulder with us, the prime minister added.

He further said that biggest Defence Expo of the country so far has marked an emphatic beginning of a new future

“The biggest Defence Expo of the country so far has marked an emphatic beginning of a new future. I know that this has also caused inconvenience to some countries but several countries, with a positive mindset, have come with us," he said.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the aircraft has state of art contemporary systems and has been designed with pilot-friendly features.

During the programme, Prime Minister also launched Mission DefSpace - to develop innovative solutions for the Defence Forces in the Space domain through industry and startups. At the inauguration ceremony, PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of 52 Wing Air Force Station Deesa.

This year's DefExpo is the first-ever edition exclusively for Indian companies. Indian companies, Indian subsidiaries of Foreign OEMs, Division of a company registered in India, and Exhibitor having a joint venture with an Indian company will be considered as Indian participants.

The DefExpo 2022 also marks the celebration of one year of the formation of the seven new defence companies, carved out of the erstwhile Ordnance Factory Board.

All these companies will participate in DefExpo for the first time. 451 partnerships in terms of MoUs, Transfer of Technology agreements and product launches, almost double than the last edition, are expected during the Bandhan ceremony on October 20.

The India Pavilion - a marque pavilion of the Department of Defence Production - will showcase the maturity of indigenous defence products, start-ups and the latest technology, including Artificial Intelligence in defence, while presenting India's vision for 2047.

In addition, there will be an exclusive Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) Pavilion to showcase the prowess of the country's start-ups carrying out R&D and innovation in futuristic technologies.

For the first time, States, Union Territories (UTs) have been invited to set up pavilions at the event. The Defence Minister has emphasised that with this new initiative, States, UTs will get an opportunity to participate in nation-building by attracting investment and bolstering their potential of indigenous aerospace and defence manufacturing. (ANI)