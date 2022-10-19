PM Modi inaugurates DefExpo 2022 in Gujarat's Gandhinagar3 min read . Updated: 19 Oct 2022, 11:43 AM IST
This is the 12th edition of the event that has been organised on the theme 'Path to Pride'.
PM Narendra Modi inaugurated 'DefExpo 2022' in Gandhinagar on 19 October. With an aim to give impetus to the defence sector, India's "biggest ever" defence exhibition - DefExpo 2022 is being held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.