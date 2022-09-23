PM Modi inaugurates environment ministers’ conference in Gujarat

PM Modi inaugurates environment ministers’ conference in Gujarat1 min read . 01:13 PM IST
The Prime Minister said that India is not just taking huge strides in the field of renewable energy, but also guiding other nations of the world.
The Prime Minister said that India is not just taking huge strides in the field of renewable energy, but also guiding other nations of the world.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the National Conference of Environment Ministers in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat via video conferencing, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the National Conference of Environment Ministers in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat via video conferencing, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.
Stating that the conference is being held when India is setting new goals for the next 25 years, Modi said that the holistic development of Ekta Nagar is a prime example of an environmental pilgrimage when it comes to forests, water conservation, tourism and tribal brothers and sisters.
Stating that the conference is being held when India is setting new goals for the next 25 years, Modi said that the holistic development of Ekta Nagar is a prime example of an environmental pilgrimage when it comes to forests, water conservation, tourism and tribal brothers and sisters.
Giving examples of the International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, and LiFE movement, the Prime Minister said that India is not just taking huge strides in the field of renewable energy, but also guiding other nations of the world.
Giving examples of the International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, and LiFE movement, the Prime Minister said that India is not just taking huge strides in the field of renewable energy, but also guiding other nations of the world.
Modi said, today’s new India is moving ahead with new thinking, new approach and it is a rapidly developing economy, and continuously strengthening its ecology as well.
Modi said, today’s new India is moving ahead with new thinking, new approach and it is a rapidly developing economy, and continuously strengthening its ecology as well.
“Our forest cover has increased and wetlands are also expanding rapidly...Gir lions, tigers, elephants, one-horned rhinos and leopards have increased in numbers over the years. New excitement has returned from the homecoming of Cheetah in Madhya Pradesh a few days ago," he added.
“Our forest cover has increased and wetlands are also expanding rapidly...Gir lions, tigers, elephants, one-horned rhinos and leopards have increased in numbers over the years. New excitement has returned from the homecoming of Cheetah in Madhya Pradesh a few days ago," he added.
PM Modi spoke of several important steps to combat pollution and measures to save environment through innovative technologies.
PM Modi spoke of several important steps to combat pollution and measures to save environment through innovative technologies.
The two day conference will have six thematic sessions with topics focusing on LiFE, Combating Climate Change (Updating State Action Plans on Climate Change for Mitigation of Emissions and Adaptation to Climate Impacts); PARIVESH (Single Window System for Integrated Green Clearances); Forestry Management; Prevention and Control of Pollution; Wildlife Management; Plastics and Waste Management.
The two day conference will have six thematic sessions with topics focusing on LiFE, Combating Climate Change (Updating State Action Plans on Climate Change for Mitigation of Emissions and Adaptation to Climate Impacts); PARIVESH (Single Window System for Integrated Green Clearances); Forestry Management; Prevention and Control of Pollution; Wildlife Management; Plastics and Waste Management.