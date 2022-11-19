PM Modi inaugurates first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh

With a 2,300 metre runway, the airport is suitable for all weather day operations. The airport terminal is a modern building, which promotes energy efficiency, renewable energy and the recycling of resources.
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated Arunachal Pradesh’s first greenfield airport, Donyi Polo Airport, in Itanagar’s Hollongi, in a move that will connectivity and tourism in India’s northeast region.
The airport located at Hollongi, around 15 km from the state capital Itanagar, will link the border state with other Indian cities with commercial flights as well as other parts of Arunachal through helicopter services.
The airport, which is the first greenfield airport in Arunachal, is built across an area of over 690 acre at a cost of over ₹640 crore, according to an official release.
“The airport terminal is a modern building, which promotes energy efficiency, renewable energy and the recycling of resources. Donyi Polo Airport will be the third operational airport for Arunachal Pradesh, taking the total airport count in the Northeast region to 16," the official statement read.
“From 1947 to 2014, only nine airports were built in the northeast. In a short span of eight years since then, the Modi government has built seven airports in the Northeast," it added.
According to the PMO, the airport would not only increase connectivity in the region but will also serve as a stimulus for the expansion of commerce and tourism, hence boosting the region’s economic and social development.
Itanagar was the only capital city in India that remained unconnected through airways. Over the last few years, Arunachal Pradesh has been undergoing a fast-paced transformation that is dramatically changing the face of the Himalayan state which shares borders with Tibet to its north and Myanmar to its east.
A slew of infrastructure projects ranging from construction of highways, rail lines and airports in the state will position Arunachal Pradesh as one of the most well-connected in the entire country.
PM Modi also dedicated the 600 MW Kameng Hydro Power Station to the nation.
The power station has been developed at a cost of ₹8,450 crore and the project aims to turn Arunachal into a power surplus state. The project is in line with India’s commitment to move towards green energy initiatives and will also benefit the National Grid in terms of grid stability and integration.
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju and Arunachal Pradesh’s chief minister Pema Khandu were present on the occasion.
