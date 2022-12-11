PM Modi inaugurates Goa's Mopa Airport: Here are things to know

PM Modi inaugurates Goa's Mopa Airport: Here are things to know1 min read . 08:12 PM IST
- It is developed at a cost of around ₹2,870 crore
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the new Mopa airport in Goa would be named as Manohar International Airport after former defence minister Manohar Parrikar.
The Mopa International Airport in Goa has been inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the intention of increasing air connectivity and tourism in the coastal state.
"The state-of-the-art airport in Mopa will significantly improve connectivity as well as boost tourism in Goa. Manohar International Airport is proof of the changed government thinking and approach towards infrastructure in the country today. We took the initiative to take air travel to the smallest cities in the country," said PM Modi
Here are things to know:
1) In November 2016, the PM laid Mopa airport's foundation stone. It will be the second airport in the state, the first airport in Goa is at Dabolim.
2) It is developed at a cost of around ₹2,870 crore, the airport is built on the theme of sustainable infrastructure.
3) The new international airport is located in the Northern part of Goa, about 35 km away from Panaji, the capital city of Goa.
The in-principle approval to Goa government for setting up a greenfield airport at Mopa village was granted by the Centre in March 2000.
4) With a capacity of handling 44 lakh passengers per annum, which is scalable to 330 lakh, the greenfield international airport at Mopa in North Goa is expected to stimulate the state's GDP and increase job opportunities,.
5) It will stimulate the state's GDP and in turn, increase job opportunities.
