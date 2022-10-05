PM Modi inaugurates ‘Green Hospital’ AIIMS Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur which will be known also known as Green Hospital.
With a promise to increase access to affordable healthcare in Himachal Pradesh in an eco-friendly manner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh. He also affirmed that the hospital will run in an environment-friendly manner and will also be known as ‘Green Hospital’.
"In the last 8 years, we have worked on ensuring development benefits reach the remotest parts of the country. AIIMS Bilaspur will not only increase access to affordable healthcare in Himachal but is also eco-friendly and will be known as 'Green AIIMS'," PM Modi said in his address in Bilaspur.
Himachal Pradesh is one of the three states chosen for Bulk Drugs Park which will ensure access to affordable medicines in the country. Prime Minister Modi affirmed that Himachal Pradesh played a crucial role in "Rashtra Raksha" and the new AIIMS will play a "pivotal role in Jeevan Raksha" for the people of the state.
"Himachal Pradesh is also one of the four states chosen for Medical Device Park. The foundation stone that has been laid in Nalagarh is a part of this," he said.
PM Modi also touched upon medical tourism as a potential sector in Himachal Pradesh. As the state has beautiful valleys and views, which also provide fresh air, people from across the world shall visit the state and for that state will be equipped with world-class health facilities.
The Union Government is also working to minimise the personal expenditure on medicines and ensure access to treatment for the general public without visiting far-off places, PM Modi said.
"It is the priority of the double-engine government to ensure the dignity of mothers and sisters by providing them with safety, security, respect, and health," he said.
Modi also called Himachal Pradesh “a land of opportunities" as here tourism provides a lot of employment, farmers reap the benefits of fertile lands and electricity generation helps in the development of the whole country.
He praised Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur for his efficient functioning as Chief Minister and speedy implementation of plans and policies. The Prime Minister also credited the people of Himachal Pradesh for their contribution to the development of the state.
"The inauguration of AIIMS Bilaspur, Atal Tunnel, Hydro-Engineering college (at Bandla), and Medical Device Park (at Nalagarh), all could be possible because of your votes. It is because of you only that you bless me and when I bring development projects to the state, Jairam Thakur turns them successful," he said.
