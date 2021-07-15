Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the International Cooperation and Convention Centre - Rudrakash .

The centre was constructed with Japanese assistance.

The prime minister is on a one-day visit to his parliamentary constituency and he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of multiple development projects worth more than ₹1,500 crore at the IIT-BHU ground.

