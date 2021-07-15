This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
PM Modi inaugurates Intl Cooperation and Convention Centre Rudrakash in Varanasi
1 min read.03:01 PM ISTPTI
The prime minister is on a one-day visit to his parliamentary constituency and he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of multiple development projects worth more than ₹1,500 crore at the IIT-BHU ground
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the International Cooperation and Convention Centre - Rudrakash .
The centre was constructed with Japanese assistance.
