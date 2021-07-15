Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >PM Modi inaugurates Intl Cooperation and Convention Centre Rudrakash in Varanasi

PM Modi inaugurates Intl Cooperation and Convention Centre Rudrakash in Varanasi

The centre was constructed with Japanese assistance.
1 min read . 03:01 PM IST PTI

  • The prime minister is on a one-day visit to his parliamentary constituency and he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of multiple development projects worth more than 1,500 crore at the IIT-BHU ground

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the International Cooperation and Convention Centre - Rudrakash .

The centre was constructed with Japanese assistance.

The prime minister is on a one-day visit to his parliamentary constituency and he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of multiple development projects worth more than 1,500 crore at the IIT-BHU ground.

