PM Modi inaugurates Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi

Throwing light on the connection between Kashi and Tamil Nadu, PM Modi said that on one hand, Kashi is the cultural capital of India whereas Tamil Nadu and Tamil culture is the centre of India’s antiquity and pride. Drawing an analogy to the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers, he said the Kashi-Tamil Sangam is equally holy which engulfs endless opportunities and strength in itself.

