PM Modi inaugurates Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the month-long Kashi Tamil Sangamam at the amphitheatre ground of the Banaras Hindu University in Varanasi on Saturday.
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the month-long Kashi Tamil Sangamam at the amphitheatre ground of the Banaras Hindu University in Varanasi on Saturday.
Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister said that the Kashi-Tamil confluence is as holy as Ganga-Yamuna Sangam.
Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister said that the Kashi-Tamil confluence is as holy as Ganga-Yamuna Sangam.
Throwing light on the connection between Kashi and Tamil Nadu, PM Modi said that on one hand, Kashi is the cultural capital of India whereas Tamil Nadu and Tamil culture is the centre of India’s antiquity and pride. Drawing an analogy to the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers, he said the Kashi-Tamil Sangam is equally holy which engulfs endless opportunities and strength in itself.
Throwing light on the connection between Kashi and Tamil Nadu, PM Modi said that on one hand, Kashi is the cultural capital of India whereas Tamil Nadu and Tamil culture is the centre of India’s antiquity and pride. Drawing an analogy to the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers, he said the Kashi-Tamil Sangam is equally holy which engulfs endless opportunities and strength in itself.
The prime minister remarked that in reality, it is a celebration of India’s might and characteristics, thus making the Kashi-Tamil Sangam unique.
The prime minister remarked that in reality, it is a celebration of India’s might and characteristics, thus making the Kashi-Tamil Sangam unique.
He expressed delight upon the gathering being held in the most ancient living city in the world. Speaking on the importance of Sangams in the country, be it the confluence of rivers, ideology, science or knowledge, PM Modi said that every confluence of culture and traditions is celebrated and revered in India.
He expressed delight upon the gathering being held in the most ancient living city in the world. Speaking on the importance of Sangams in the country, be it the confluence of rivers, ideology, science or knowledge, PM Modi said that every confluence of culture and traditions is celebrated and revered in India.
More than 2,500 delegates from Tamil Nadu are visiting Varanasi and will participate in seminars and visit to interact with local people of similar trade, profession and interest.
More than 2,500 delegates from Tamil Nadu are visiting Varanasi and will participate in seminars and visit to interact with local people of similar trade, profession and interest.
“The promotion of the idea of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ has been one of the major focus areas of the government guided by the vision of the Prime Minister. In yet another initiative reflecting this vision, ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’, a month-long programme, is being organised in Kashi (Varanasi)," the PMO said.
“The promotion of the idea of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ has been one of the major focus areas of the government guided by the vision of the Prime Minister. In yet another initiative reflecting this vision, ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’, a month-long programme, is being organised in Kashi (Varanasi)," the PMO said.
The objective of the programme is to celebrate, reaffirm and rediscover the age-old links between Tamil Nadu and Kashi - two of the country’s ancient seats of learning.
The objective of the programme is to celebrate, reaffirm and rediscover the age-old links between Tamil Nadu and Kashi - two of the country’s ancient seats of learning.
According to a statement from the PMO, the programme aims to provide an opportunity for people from all walks of life including scholars, students, philosophers, traders, artisans, artists etc. from the two regions to come together, share their knowledge, culture and best practices and learn from each others’ experiences.
According to a statement from the PMO, the programme aims to provide an opportunity for people from all walks of life including scholars, students, philosophers, traders, artisans, artists etc. from the two regions to come together, share their knowledge, culture and best practices and learn from each others’ experiences.
A month-long exhibition of handlooms, handicrafts, ODOP products, books, documentaries, cuisine, art forms, history, tourist places etc of the two regions will also be put up in Kashi.
A month-long exhibition of handlooms, handicrafts, ODOP products, books, documentaries, cuisine, art forms, history, tourist places etc of the two regions will also be put up in Kashi.
The endeavour is in sync with NEP 2020’s emphasis on integrating the wealth of Indian knowledge systems with modern knowledge. IIT Madras and BHU are the two implementing agencies for the programme.
The endeavour is in sync with NEP 2020’s emphasis on integrating the wealth of Indian knowledge systems with modern knowledge. IIT Madras and BHU are the two implementing agencies for the programme.
Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Union minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, among others, were present at the event.
Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Union minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, among others, were present at the event.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.