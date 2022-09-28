Lata Mangeshkar, born in 1929, had a career spanning eight decades, where she lent her voice to a wide range of film stars, cutting across languages. Among the many awards that she won in her lifetime, she was also bestowed the Bharat Ratna. She breathed her last on 6 February.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the legendary Lata Mangeshkar on her 93rd birth anniversary on Wednesday by virtually inaugurating an intersection in Ayodhya that has been named after the late playback singer, the Prime Minister’s Office said.
A towering 40 feet long and 12 feet high sculpture of a veena engraved with a picture of Goddess Saraswati has been installed at the chowk.
“Remembering Lata Didi on her birth anniversary. There is so much that I recall… the innumerable interactions in which she would shower so much affection. I am glad that today, a Chowk in Ayodhya will be named after her. It is a fitting tribute to one of the greatest Indian icons," the prime minister said.
He lauded the Uttar Pradesh government and Ayodhya Development Authority for the efforts.
Highlighting the re-establishment of Ayodhya’s proud heritage and the new dawn of development in the city, the prime minister said, “From Ayodhya to Rameshwaram, Lord Ram is absorbed in every particle of India."
He also expressed happiness at the pace of development in Ayodhya.
