PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stone of key development projects in Karnataka1 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 05:47 PM IST
PM Modi said that these projects will further the spirit of ‘Sabka Vikas’ and open the gates of prosperity.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dedicated and laid the foundation stone of key development projects in Mandya, Karnataka. They include the dedication of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to the nation and laying the foundation stone for the Mysuru-Kushalnagar 4-lane highway.
