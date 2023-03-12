New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dedicated and laid the foundation stone of key development projects in Mandya, Karnataka. They include the dedication of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to the nation and laying the foundation stone for the Mysuru-Kushalnagar 4-lane highway.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that today’s infrastructure projects worth thousands of crores are part of efforts by the double-engine government towards the people of Karnataka. Observing the national buzz around the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, he said that it has reduced the travel time between Mysuru and Bengaluru by half.

PM Modi also highlighted laying the foundation stone for the Mysuru-Kushalnagar 4-lane highway and said that these projects will further the spirit of ‘Sabka Vikas’ and open the gates of prosperity.

The Prime Minister added that the development of advanced infrastructure projects in the country is taking place. “Bharatmala and Sagarmala Yojna is transforming the landscape of India and Karnataka today. The infrastructure budget in the country was increased manifold even when the entire world was struggling with the covid-19 pandemic."

He said that more than ₹10 trillion have been allocated for infrastructure development in the country in this year’s budget. “Apart from ease, infrastructure brings along jobs, investment and earning opportunities. The government has invested more than ₹1 trillion in highway-related projects in recent years."

Underlining the importance of Bengaluru and Mysuru as the key cities of Karnataka, PM Modi said that connectivity between these two hubs of technology and tradition is important from many angles. “People often complained about heavy traffic while travelling between the two cities. The expressway will reduce the time between the two cities to one and a half hours and will give a fillip to the economic activity in the region."

The Prime Minister added that the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway crosses through the heritage towns of Ramnagar and Mandya. “The potential for tourism will not only get a boost but accessibility to the birthplace of Maa Kaveri will also be made possible. The Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway which had always been affected by landslides during the monsoons impacting the port connectivity in the region will be addressed by the widening of the Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway. The industries in the region will also start to flourish with the increased connectivity."

He said that government has worked continuously to serve the poor and ensured priority to housing, piped water, Ujjwala gas connection, electricity, roads, hospitals and reduction in medical treatment worries for the poor. “In the last 9 years, the government ensured ease of living for the poor by going to their doorsteps and saturation is being achieved in a mission mode."

Dwelling on the Government’s approach of providing permanent solutions to the long-standing problems, PM Modi informed that more than 3 crore houses have been constructed in the last 9 years. “40 lakh new households got piped water under Jal Jeevan Mission. ₹5,300 crores are allocated for the Upper Bhadra Project in this year’s Union Budget. The irrigation projects that were stuck for decades are also being completed at a fast pace."

Apart from providing solutions to the small issues faced by the farmers of Karnataka, the Prime Minister said that the government has directly transferred ₹12,000 crore into the bank accounts of the farmers of Karnataka via PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna where more than 2.75 lakh farmers belonging to the Mandya region have been provided ₹600 crores by the central government alone.

He added that India is a land of opportunities. “People from across the world are showing their interest in the nation. The country received record foreign investments in 2022 and Karnataka being the biggest beneficiary received investments of more than ₹4 trillion. This record investment highlights the efforts of the double-engine government."

PM Modi said that apart from IT, industries such as biotechnology, defence manufacturing and EV manufacturing are expanding at a great pace while industries like aerospace and space are witnessing unprecedented investments.