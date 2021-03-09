Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the 'Maitri Setu' between India and Bangladesh via video conferencing, with his counterpart Sheikh Hasina saying that political boundaries should not become physical barriers for trade.

"Political boundaries should not become physical barriers for trade. The bridge over Feni river will also help Bangladesh's trade with Nepal and Bhutan," PM Modi's Bangladeshi counterpart said.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the bridge, built over the Feni river, which flows between the Indian boundary in Tripura and Bangladesh.

Tripura, which was pushed back by strike culture for many years, now working for ease of doing business, the PM said.

"With the opening of Feni Bridge, Agartala will become the closest city in the country to an international seaport," PM Modi said.

Terming it a "historic moment", Sheikh Hasina said, "Opening of any bridge is testimony to Bangladesh's continued commitment to support our neighbor India in strengthening connectivity in the region, particularly for Northeast India."

The construction was taken up by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd in India at a project cost of ₹133 crore.

"The 1.9 Km long bridge joins Sabroom in India with Ramgarh in Bangladesh. It is poised to herald a new chapter for trade and people-to-people movement between India and Bangladesh. With this inauguration, Tripura is set to become the 'Gateway of North East' with access to Chittagong Port of Bangladesh, which is just 80 kms from Sabroom," an earlier statement by the Indian Prime Minster's Office said.

