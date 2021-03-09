OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM Modi inaugurates 'Maitri Setu' between India and Bangladesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the 'Maitri Setu' between India and Bangladesh via video conferencing, with his counterpart Sheikh Hasina saying that political boundaries should not become physical barriers for trade.

"Political boundaries should not become physical barriers for trade. The bridge over Feni river will also help Bangladesh's trade with Nepal and Bhutan," PM Modi's Bangladeshi counterpart said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian

CEA Subramanian stresses on infra-led growth, takes on crony lending

2 min read . 01:31 PM IST
The 6 microgram with adjuvant dosage of Covaxin was found to be more robust in providing protection against covid-19 and was selected for the phase 3 trial.

Covaxin phase 2 trial data published in Lancet; 96% people show immune response

1 min read . 01:27 PM IST
A man walks past graffiti amidst the spread of the coronavirus on a street in Navi Mumbai.

Mumbai: Partial lockdown can't be ruled out, says Guardian Minister as Covid-19 cases surge

1 min read . 01:16 PM IST
The market for cloud computing-as-a-service in India stood at $873 million in revenue in 2019, growing at a projected rate of 23% year-on-year in 2020, which is expected to slow to 11.3% in 2024.

Indian cloud computing-as-a-service to grow at CAGR of 15% from 2019-24: Report

1 min read . 01:09 PM IST

The Prime Minister inaugurated the bridge, built over the Feni river, which flows between the Indian boundary in Tripura and Bangladesh.

Tripura, which was pushed back by strike culture for many years, now working for ease of doing business, the PM said.

"With the opening of Feni Bridge, Agartala will become the closest city in the country to an international seaport," PM Modi said.

Terming it a "historic moment", Sheikh Hasina said, "Opening of any bridge is testimony to Bangladesh's continued commitment to support our neighbor India in strengthening connectivity in the region, particularly for Northeast India."

"Bridge over Feni river will also help Bangladesh's trade with Nepal and Bhutan," the Bangladesh PM said.

The construction was taken up by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd in India at a project cost of 133 crore.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

"The 1.9 Km long bridge joins Sabroom in India with Ramgarh in Bangladesh. It is poised to herald a new chapter for trade and people-to-people movement between India and Bangladesh. With this inauguration, Tripura is set to become the 'Gateway of North East' with access to Chittagong Port of Bangladesh, which is just 80 kms from Sabroom," an earlier statement by the Indian Prime Minster's Office said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout