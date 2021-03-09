PM Modi inaugurates 'Maitri Setu' between India and Bangladesh

"The 1.9 Km long bridge joins Sabroom in India with Ramgarh in Bangladesh. It is poised to herald a new chapter for trade and people-to-people movement between India and Bangladesh. With this inauguration, Tripura is set to become the 'Gateway of North East' with access to Chittagong Port of Bangladesh, which is just 80 kms from Sabroom," an earlier statement by the Indian Prime Minster's Office said.