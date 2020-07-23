PM Modi inaugurates Manipur water supply project: Latest updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Manipur Water Supply Project through video conferencing today. “This project will give clean drinking water to Greater Imphal and 1,700 village in Manipur. It will provide a lifeline to these people," PM Mod said as he laid the foundation stone for water supply project.

"The 'jal dhara' from this project will become 'jeevan dhara' for 25 cities and towns including Greater Imphal and 1700 villages. The big thing is that this project is designed keeping in mind the needs of not only today but for the next 20-22 years. With this project, millions of people will not only have access to clean drinking water, but thousands of people will also get employment," he said.

Here are the latest updates:

1) The Manipur Water Supply Project is an important component of efforts of the State government to achieve the goal of 'Har Ghar Jal' by 2024.

2) The prime minister said that Manipur Water Supply project has been designed with the help of local panchayats and people living there, and will also generate employment for thousands of people,

3) "Prosperity and progress are directly linked to connectivity. Connectivity in the Northeast is important, not for only ease of living, but also for achieving the goal for a safe and self-reliant India," PM Modi said.

4) Northeast India is a great symbol of India's natural, cultural diversity & cultural strength. In such a situation, tourism gets a lot of strength when modern infrastructure is built. Tourism potential of North East including Manipur is still unexplored: PM Narendra Modi

5) PM Modi also expressed his sympathies to all affected families. "Northeastern India is dealing with double challenge of Covid-19 and floods. Heavy rainfall has caused huge damages, several people lost lives, many are displaced. I express my sympathies to all affected families. I assure you that the country stands with you in this tough time."

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Development of North Eastern Region Jitendra Singh, Manipur Governor Najma Akbar Ali Heptulla, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh also attended the event through video conferencing.

Jal Jeevan Mission

The Government of India initiated the Jal Jeevan Mission to provide safe and adequate quantity drinking water to every rural household of the country by 2024 with the motto "Har Ghar Jal". The government has provided funds under Jal Jeevan Mission to Manipur for Freshwater Household Tap Connections (FHTCs) to cover 1,185 habitations with 1, 42,749 households.

