PM Modi inaugurates Mopa airport in Goa, to name it after Manohar Parrikar
BJP leader Manohar Parrikar has thrice served as the Chief Minister of Goa
Prime minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the new Mopa airport in Goa would be named as Manohar International Airport after late Manohar Parrikar. The Mopa International Airport in Goa has been inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the intention of increasing air connectivity and tourism in the coastal state.