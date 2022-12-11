Prime minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the new Mopa airport in Goa would be named as Manohar International Airport after late Manohar Parrikar. The Mopa International Airport in Goa has been inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the intention of increasing air connectivity and tourism in the coastal state.

Parrikar was a highly reputed leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Goa who as his last political duty served as the Chief Minister of Goa from 14 March 2017 until his death. Prior to this, he had served as Goa's Chief Minister from 2000 to 2005 and from 2012 to 2014.. From October 2014 to March 2017, he also served as the defence minister.

He received a posthumous Padma Bhushan in January 2020.

About Mopa airport

In November 2016, the PM laid Mopa airport's foundation stone. It will be the second airport in the state, the first airport in Goa is at Dabolim.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "For the first time in the country, two airports have been established in a city. Under the previous government, not even a single airport was constructed in a year. Wherever there will be double engine government, development will happen."

Airlines like Indigo and GoFirst have already revealed plans to start 168 and 42 flights from the new airport, respectively, the following month.

The government is making this effort to provide top-notch transportation and infrastructure across the nation.

The airport was built around the idea of sustainable infrastructure for about ₹2,870 crore. In November 2016, Prime Minister Modi laid the airport's cornerstone.

"The development of a Greenfield airport at Mopa, Goa is a prestigious project being developed by the State Government of Goa under public-private-partnership (PPP) mode at a revised sanctioned project cost of ₹2,870 crore," an official statement from the government said.

The new international airport is located in the Northern part of Goa, about 35 km away from Panaji, the capital city of Goa.

