PM Modi inaugurates Mopa airport in Goa, to name it after Manohar Parrikar

Parrikar was a highly reputed leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Goa who as his last political duty served as the Chief Minister of Goa from 14 March 2017 until his death. Prior to this, he had served as Goa's Chief Minister from 2000 to 2005 and from 2012 to 2014.. From October 2014 to March 2017, he also served as the defence minister.