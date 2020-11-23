Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >PM Modi inaugurates multi-storeyed flats for MPs in New Delhi
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi inaugurates multi-storeyed flats for MPs in New Delhi

1 min read . 11:51 AM IST Staff Writer

Eight bungalows, which were more than 80-years-old, have been redeveloped to construct 76 flats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated multi-storeyed flats for Members of Parliament (MPs), located at Dr BD Marg in New Delhi, via video conferencing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated multi-storeyed flats for Members of Parliament (MPs), located at Dr BD Marg in New Delhi, via video conferencing.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was also present at the occasion.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was also present at the occasion.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Eight bungalows, which were more than 80-years-old, have been redeveloped to construct 76 flats.

The construction of these flats has been completed with savings of about 14 per cent from the sanctioned cost and without time overrun despite the impact of COVID-19, a statement by the PMO said.

Several green building initiatives have been incorporated in the construction, including bricks made from fly ash and construction and demolition waste, double glazed windows for thermal insulation and energy efficiency, energy-efficient LED light fittings, occupancy-based sensors for light control, air conditioners with VRV system for low power consumption, low flow fixtures for the conservation of water, rainwater harvesting system and rooftop solar plant, it added.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.