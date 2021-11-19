The a significant initiative aims at ending water scarcity for farmers in the parched Bundelkhand region. These projects will help alleviate the issue of water shortage in the region and bring much needed relief to the farmers.

The prime minister arrived in Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh this afternoon inaugurated Arjun Sahayak Project, Ratauli Weir Project, Bhaoni Dam Project and Majhgaon-Chilli Sprinkler Project, among others.

View Full Image CM Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel also present with him. (ANI)

The cumulative cost of these projects is more than ₹3,240 crore and once fully operational, these will help irrigate around 65,000 hectares of land in the districts of Mahoba, Hamirpur, Banda and Lalitpur, benefitting several lakh farmers.

These projects will also provide potable water to the people of the region.

Later the Pm is also set to participate in a programme during which he will lay the foundation stone of 600 MW Ultramega Solar Power Park at Garautha in Jhansi.

It is being constructed at a cost of over ₹3000 crore, and will help provide the dual benefits of cheaper electricity and grid stability.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate Atal Ekta Park in Jhansi. Named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the park has been built at a cost of over ₹11 crore, and is spread across an area of about 40,000 square metres.

It will also house a library, as well as a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The statue has been built by the renowned sculptor Shri Ram Sutar, the man behind the Statue of Unity.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.