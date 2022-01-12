NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 25th National Youth Festival, celebrating the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, in Puducherry on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, the prime minister remarked that the world looks at India’s young demography with hope and faith, that India is young in its thoughts and consciousness, and that the country’s thinking and philosophy have always accepted change and there is modernity in its antiquity. “Youth of this country has always come forward in times of need."

The youth have democratic values along with the demographic dividend and India considers its young population as a demographic dividend as well as a development driver, Modi said.

Lauding the youth for writing the code of global prosperity, he acknowledged the strong ecosystem of over 50,000 startups in the country. He cited the participation and performance of youth in the Olympics and Paralympics, and in the vaccination drive as proof of will to win and a sense of responsibility among them.

Modi also said that his government has raised the legal age to marry for women to 21 from 18, to provide the young women of the country with better future.

