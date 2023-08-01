New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday led the inauguration of new corridors of the Pune Metro, marking a significant milestone in the city’s urban transport development. He also unveiled various key development projects aimed at fostering growth and sustainability in the region.

According to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), he flagged off metro trains marking inauguration of services on completed sections of the two corridors of Pune Metro Phase I. These sections are from Phugewadi station to Civil Court station and Garware College station to Ruby Hall Clinic station.

The foundation stone of the project was also laid by the prime minister in 2016.

“The new sections will connect important places of Pune city like Shivaji Nagar, Civil Court, Pune Municipal Corporation office, Pune RTO and Pune Railway Station," the PMO said.

The inauguration is an important step towards realizing the vision of the prime minister to provide the citizens with modern and environment-friendly mass rapid urban transport systems across the country, it added.

The design of some of the metro stations on the route draws inspiration from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The Chhatrapati Sambhaji Udyan Metro Station and Deccan Gymkhana metro stations have a unique design resembling the headgear worn by soldiers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj - also known as ‘Mavala Pagadi’.

The Shivaji Nagar underground Metro station has a distinctive design which reminds of the forts built by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The prime minister handed over more than 1,280 houses constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana by PCMC along with more than 2650 PMAY houses constructed by Pune Municipal Corporation.

He also laid the foundation stone of around 1190 PMAY houses to be constructed by PCMC, and of over 6400 houses constructed by Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority.

PM Modi inaugurated the waste to energy plant under Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). Developed at a cost of about ₹300 crore, it will use up about 2.5 lakh MT of waste annually to produce electricity.