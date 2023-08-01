PM Modi inaugurates Pune Metro’s new corridors, development projects in Maharashtra1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 03:36 PM IST
The new sections will connect important places of Pune city like Shivaji Nagar, Civil Court, Pune Municipal Corporation office, Pune RTO and Pune Railway Station
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday led the inauguration of new corridors of the Pune Metro, marking a significant milestone in the city’s urban transport development. He also unveiled various key development projects aimed at fostering growth and sustainability in the region.
