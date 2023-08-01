PM Modi inaugurates Pune Metro’s new corridors, development projects in Maharashtra

The design of some of the metro stations on the route draws inspiration from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The Chhatrapati Sambhaji Udyan Metro Station and Deccan Gymkhana metro stations have a unique design resembling the headgear worn by soldiers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj - also known as ‘Mavala Pagadi’.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}