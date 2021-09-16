Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the new Defence ministry's office and Centra Vista Project's website in Delhi. With this, 7,000 defense ministry staff will move into brand new offices at Africa Avenue and Kasturba Gandhi Marg from British-made hutments after more than 75 years.

During the launch, PM Modi said, "Today, in the 75th year of independence, we are taking another step towards developing the capital of the country according to the needs and aspirations of the new India. This new Defense Office complex is going to further strengthen our efforts to make the working of our forces more convenient, more effective".

“This is a big step towards the construction of a modern defense enclave in the capital," he added.

आज़ादी के 75वें वर्ष में आज हम देश की राजधानी को नए भारत की आवश्यकताओं और आकांक्षाओं के अनुसार विकसित करने की तरफ एक और कदम बढ़ा रहे हैं।



ये नया डिफेंस ऑफिस कॉम्लेक्स हमारी सेनाओं के कामकाज को अधिक सुविधाजनक, अधिक प्रभावी बनाने के प्रयासों को और सशक्त करने वाला है: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 16, 2021

अब केजी मार्ग और अफ्रीका एवेन्यु में बने ये आधुनिक ऑफिस, राष्ट्र की सुरक्षा से जुड़े हर काम को प्रभावी रूप से चलाने में बहुत मदद करेंगे।



राजधानी में आधुनिक डिफेंस एऩ्क्लेव के निर्माण की तरफ ये बड़ा स्टेप है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 16, 2021

He further said, "Today, when we are focusing on Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business, modern infrastructure plays an equally important role in this".

He said the two defence buildings are an example of the core work related to Central Vista.

Key features of India's new Defence ministry's office:

The new defence ministry office comprises- two multi-storey buildings--one at the Kasturba Gandhi Marg area and another at Africa Avenue.

Over 7,000 employees belonging to 27 different locations of the ministry and three services will move from their current workplaces in and around the Raisina Hills area to the two swanky buildings.

Fourteen offices are being relocated to the KG Marg complex having a built-up area of 4.52 lakh sq feet while 13 offices are being relocated to the Africa Avenue building that has a total built-up area of 5.08 lakh sq feet.

The two Defence offices have been constructed for ₹ 775 crore

775 crore The two buildings have provisions for multi-level car parking for a total of over 1500 cars.

The work of Defense Office Complex which was to be completed in 24 months has been completed in a record time of just 12 months, PM Modi said.

The inaugural function was attended by the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt, MoS Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Chief of the Naval Staff -- Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Air Staff --Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria

