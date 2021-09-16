PM Modi inaugurates new Defence Ministry office; Cost, location, detail here2 min read . Updated: 16 Sep 2021, 12:36 PM IST
PM Modi said that the new defence office complexes to further strengthen efforts to make working of forces more convenient
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the new Defence ministry's office and Centra Vista Project's website in Delhi. With this, 7,000 defense ministry staff will move into brand new offices at Africa Avenue and Kasturba Gandhi Marg from British-made hutments after more than 75 years.
During the launch, PM Modi said, "Today, in the 75th year of independence, we are taking another step towards developing the capital of the country according to the needs and aspirations of the new India. This new Defense Office complex is going to further strengthen our efforts to make the working of our forces more convenient, more effective".
“This is a big step towards the construction of a modern defense enclave in the capital," he added.
He further said, "Today, when we are focusing on Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business, modern infrastructure plays an equally important role in this".
He said the two defence buildings are an example of the core work related to Central Vista.
Key features of India's new Defence ministry's office:
The inaugural function was attended by the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt, MoS Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Chief of the Naval Staff -- Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Air Staff --Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria
