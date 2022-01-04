PM Narendra Modi today inaugurated the New Integrated Terminal Building at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala. After inaugurating the building, the Prime Minister took a tour to the new integrated terminal building, news agency ANI reported.

During the event, the Prime Minister also launched key initiatives including Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana and Project Mission 100 of Vidyajyoti Schools in the state.

While speaking at the event, Prime Minister Modi said the corruption was rampant during earlier regimes and there was no development. The previous government here neither had vision nor intention to develop Tripura. "Poverty and backwardness were stuck with the fate of Tripura," he said.

The India of the 21st century will move forward by taking everyone along. The present government does not favour "unbalanced development". “People of Tripura has seen this for decades," he said.

Tripura is improving its connectivity based on HIRA model -- H (highway), I (internet way), R (railways) and A (Airways).

H से highway,



I से Internet way,



R से railways,



A से Airways.



आज हीरा मॉडल पर त्रिपुरा अपनी कनेक्टिविटी सुधार रहा है, अपनी कनेक्टिविटी बढ़ा रहा है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 4, 2022

He said the double-engine government does not differentiate and believes in accomplishment of resolutions. "A double engine government means a united effort towards prosperity," he said.

He said the double-engine government has no match because it means proper use of resources, sensitivity to people's problems, and giving a boost to people's aspirations.

