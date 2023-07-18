PM Modi inaugurates new integrated terminal building of Port Blair airport1 min read 18 Jul 2023, 01:45 PM IST
With a total built-up area of 40,837 sq mtr, the new terminal building will have the capacity to handle 1,200 passengers during peak hours and around 40 lakh passengers annually
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday virtually inaugurated the new integrated terminal building of the Veer Savarkar International Airport at Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the prime minister’s office said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×