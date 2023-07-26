Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the new International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex 'Bharat Mandapam' in Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex to the nation which has been developed at a cost of about ₹2,700 crore.

The Delhi Police had deployed hundreds of its personnel at and around Pragati Maidan ahead of the inauguration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a Havan and Puja ceremony prior to the inauguration of the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex on Wednesday morning at the ITPO complex in the national capital.

View Full Image Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs 'Puja' at the redeveloped International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex at Pragati Maidan (PIB)

The Prime Minister also felicitated the Shramjeevis at the ITPO complex in New Delhi.

View Full Image Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitates workers involved in the construction of the redeveloped International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex at Pragati Maidan, (PIB)

An official statement said that the project, which revamped the old and outdated facilities at Pragati Maidan, was developed as a National project at a cost of about ₹2700 crore. With a campus area of approximately 123 acres, the IECC complex has been developed as India’s largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination.

The newly developed IECC complex at Pragati Maidan comprises multiple state-of-the-art facilities including Convention Centre, Exhibition halls, amphitheatres etc.

The release said, "The Convention Centre is developed as the centrepiece of the Pragati Maidan complex. It is a grand architectural marvel, designed to host large-scale international exhibitions, trade fairs, conventions, conferences, and other prestigious events. It is equipped with multiple meeting rooms, lounges, auditoriums, an amphitheatre and a business centre, making it capable of hosting a wide range of events."

"Its majestic multi-purpose hall and plenary hall have a combined capacity of seven thousand people, which is larger than the seating capacity of the famous Sydney Opera House in Australia. Its magnificent Amphitheatre is equipped with a seating capacity of 3,000 individuals," it added.

View Full Image Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the ianuguration of the redeveloped International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex at Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi (PTI)

The architectural design of the Convention Centre building is inspired by Indian traditions and showcases India’s confidence and conviction in its past while also embracing modern facilities and way of life.

The release also said that the shape of the building is derived from the Shankha (conch shell), and different walls and facades of the Convention Centre depict several elements of India's traditional art and culture.

View Full Image Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledges the gathering at the ianuguration of the redeveloped International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex at Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi, Wednesday (PTI)

Other facilities available in the Convention Centre include a 5G-enabled fully Wi-Fi-covered campus, 10G Intranet connectivity, an interpreter room equipped with cutting-edge technology to support 16 different languages, advanced AV systems with huge-sized video walls, building management system ensuring optimal functionality and energy efficiency, light management system with dimming and occupancy sensors, state-of-the-art DCN (Data Communication Network) system, integrated surveillance system and energy-efficient centralized air conditioning system, it added.

(With agency inputs)