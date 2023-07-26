PM Modi inaugurates new ITPO complex 'Bharat Mandapam' | WATCH

An official statement said that the project, which revamped the old and outdated facilities at Pragati Maidan, was developed as a National project at a cost of about ₹2700 crore. With a campus area of approximately 123 acres, the IECC complex has been developed as India’s largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination.

