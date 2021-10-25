Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate nine medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar today. “By opening these new 9 medical colleges over 2500 new beds are added, over 5000 employment opportunities will be generated. Earlier govt has left people of 'Purvanchal' to suffer from diseases but now it will become a medical hub of Northern India," said PM Modi in Siddharthnagar.

Nine medical colleges that were inaugurated are situated in the districts of Siddharthnagar, Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Deoria, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Jaunpur. 8 Medical Colleges have been sanctioned under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme for "Establishment of new medical colleges attached with district/ referral hospitals" and 1 Medical College at Jaunpur has been made functional by the State Government through its own resources.

UP Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya were also present during the event.

At 1.15 pm he will launch Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana in Varanasi.

Earlier in the day before leaving for Siddharthnagar and Varanasi, PM Modi had tweeted, "Leaving for Siddharthnagar and Varanasi. Today, India's largest scheme to scale up health infrastructure will be launched. Various medical colleges along with key development works will be inaugurated."

As per an official statement, he will also inaugurate various development projects worth more than ₹5200 crore for Varanasi.

"Prime Minister Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana (PMASBY) will be one of the largest pan-India schemes for strengthening healthcare infrastructure across the country. It will be in addition to the National Health Mission," said PMO.

