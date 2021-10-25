PM Modi inaugurates nine medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh

Nine medical colleges that were inaugurated are situated in the districts of Siddharthnagar, Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Deoria, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Jaunpur. 8 Medical Colleges have been sanctioned under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme for "Establishment of new medical colleges attached with district/ referral hospitals" and 1 Medical College at Jaunpur has been made functional by the State Government through its own resources.